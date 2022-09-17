Post News
News at a Glance
We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election - Zamfara PDP
Daily Post
- The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has acknowledged the Federal High Court judgement which ruled that the primary election
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries — PDP
Daily Trust:
PDP: We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries
The Nation:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries – PDP
Peoples Gazette:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara guber primaries, says PDP
Nigerian Eye:
We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election – Zamfara PDP
Pulse Nigeria:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries—PDP
PM News:
PDP speaks on judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries — PDP
The Will:
Court Sacks Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate,Orders Fresh Primary
News Diary Online:
We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries—PDP
More Picks
1
We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election - Zamfara PDP -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
"We are no longer together" Solomon Buchi claims he and his fiancée have split after he went viral for saying she's not the most beautiful nor intelligent -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
UK Publishes Names Of Deceased Nigerians With Unclaimed Assets, Estates -
The Will,
17 hours ago
4
Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
5
King Charles Bars Zimbabwe President From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Cites Human Rights Violations -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
Aribo out as Peseiro invites 25 players for Algeria friendly -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Bereaved mother: How my daughter met killer Chinese lover -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
8
We’ve not sold any property in Lagos in last 2 years – NDLEA — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
9
Senate President condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s death -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
10
Buni reacts as boat mishaps kill many in Yobe -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
