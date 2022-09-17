Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commotion as man set for burial walks out of casket
News photo Daily Post  - Residents of Gidan Angalu community in Toto Local Government Area, Nasarawa State were thrown into commotion on Tuesday after a man said to be a native

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pandemonium As The Trent:
Pandemonium As 'Dead' Man Set For Burial Walks Out Of Casket
Commotion As Native Doctor Who Was About To Be Buried Suddenly Walks Out Of His Casket In Nasarawa Tori News:
Commotion As Native Doctor Who Was About To Be Buried Suddenly Walks Out Of His Casket In Nasarawa
Commotion as man set for burial walks out of casket Nigerian Eye:
Commotion as man set for burial walks out of casket
Nasarawa Native Doctor Walks Out Of Casket At His Burial (Photo) Naija Parrot:
Nasarawa Native Doctor Walks Out Of Casket At His Burial (Photo)


   More Picks
1 We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election - Zamfara PDP - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 "We are no longer together" Solomon Buchi claims he and his fiancée have split after he went viral for saying she's not the most beautiful nor intelligent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 UK Publishes Names Of Deceased Nigerians With Unclaimed Assets, Estates - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
5 King Charles Bars Zimbabwe President From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Cites Human Rights Violations - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Aribo out as Peseiro invites 25 players for Algeria friendly - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Bereaved mother: How my daughter met killer Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 We’ve not sold any property in Lagos in last 2 years – NDLEA — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
9 Senate President condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s death - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Buni reacts as boat mishaps kill many in Yobe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info