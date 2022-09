We’ve not sold any property in Lagos in last 2 years – NDLEA — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), said it has never sold two buildings, in Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Ikoyi areas of Lagos in 2021 or 2022. ”For clarity purpose, NDLEA did not auction any property in 2021 or 2022,” the agency said.



News Credibility Score: 99%