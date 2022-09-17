Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK Publishes Names Of Deceased Nigerians With Unclaimed Assets, Estates
The Will  - September 17, (THEWILL) – The United Kingdom government has published the names of over 56 deceased Nigerians with reported unclaimed estates and other valuable assets.

17 hours ago
