Umahi Didn’t Order Disruption Of Peter Obi Rally – Ebonyi Gov’s Aide Channels Television - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday said he never ordered the disruption of a solidarity rally by supporters of Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, the state capital, in South-East Nigeria. READ ALSO: Obi’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%