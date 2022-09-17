Fashola directs contractor to ease gridlock on Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa Expressway Vanguard News - The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has directed Kopek Construction Ltd., the contractor handling the construction of 108 kilometres Ibadan – Ife – Ilesa road project to reduce the inconveniences being experienced by motorists and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%