Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters
News photo The Guardian  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Bola Tinubu said members of the party in the Northeast have reasons to work for its success at the polls.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells supporters Vanguard News:
You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells supporters
North-East your second home, Lawan tells Tinubu The Punch:
North-East your second home, Lawan tells Tinubu
2023: You’ve Reason To Support APC, Tinubu Tells North East Supporters The Street Journal:
2023: You’ve Reason To Support APC, Tinubu Tells North East Supporters
2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells N/East supporters — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells N/East supporters — NEWSVERGE
2023: What Tinubu told APC supporters in North East on Saturday (Photos) - P.M. News PM News:
2023: What Tinubu told APC supporters in North East on Saturday (Photos) - P.M. News
North-East your second home, Lawan tells Tinubu Within Nigeria:
North-East your second home, Lawan tells Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 30 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info