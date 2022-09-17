Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I'll win 2023 election by repeating my father's 1993 feat – Kola Abiola
Daily Post
- Son of Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Mr Kola Abiola, has said he will win the 2023 election by repeating
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
2023: I’ll win presidential election, says Kola Abiola Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, unequivocally said yesterday that he would win the 2023 presidential election.
The Punch:
I’m out to win 2023 election, Kola Abiola declares
Premium Times:
2023: How I will win Nigeria’s presidential election – Kola Abiola
Ripples Nigeria:
Kola Abiola confident of victory in 2023 presidential election
The Herald:
I'll win 2023 presidency - Kola Abiola | Politics | herald.ng
Nigerian Eye:
I’ll win 2023 election by repeating my father’s 1993 feat – Kola Abiola
Within Nigeria:
2023: How I will win Nigeria’s presidential election – Kola Abiola
More Picks
1
Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
3
Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
4
PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
5
Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
7
2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
8
Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
9
Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
10
Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length -
News Wire NGR,
30 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...