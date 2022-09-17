Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I'll win 2023 election by repeating my father's 1993 feat – Kola Abiola
News photo Daily Post  - Son of Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Mr Kola Abiola, has said he will win the 2023 election by repeating

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 30 mins ago
