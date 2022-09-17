Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous
Gist Reel
- Popular singer, Blaq Bonez has blasted Carter Efe as their feud over the ownership of Machala song gets intense.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
Watch Carter Efe Shed Tears After Blaqbonez Slammed Him Over ‘Machala’
Yaba Left Online:
Blaqbonez vs Carter Efe.
Information Nigeria:
Blaqbonez Tackles Carter Efe Over Machala Song Ownership Saga
News Wire NGR:
Video: Carter Efe blasts Berri Tiga over ownership of ‘Machala’
Glamsquad Magazine:
Blaqbonez jumps into Carter Efe and Berri-Tiga’s ‘Machala’ ownership drama
Tunde Ednut:
Watch Carter Efe Shed Tears After Blaqbonez Slammed Him Over ‘Machala’
Instablog 9ja:
Song Ownership Saga Cont’d: I spend a lot of money to not look like you — Rapper Blaqbonez replies Carter Efe
More Picks
1
Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
3
Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
4
PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
5
Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
7
2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
8
Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
9
Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
10
Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length -
News Wire NGR,
31 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...