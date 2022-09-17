Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game
News photo Daily Post  - Head coach of the Nigeria national team, Jose Peseiro, has replaced Leon Balogun in his squad to face Algeria in a friendly next week with Valentine

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ozornwafor Replaces Injured Balogun For Algeria Vs Nigeria Friendly Complete Sports:
Ozornwafor Replaces Injured Balogun For Algeria Vs Nigeria Friendly
Peseiro Makes More Changes To Super Eagles Squad For Algeria Friendly The Dabigal Blog:
Peseiro Makes More Changes To Super Eagles Squad For Algeria Friendly
Peseiro Makes Late Change To Super Eagles Squad For Algeria Friendly Game The Street Journal:
Peseiro Makes Late Change To Super Eagles Squad For Algeria Friendly Game
Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles’ squad for Algeria game See Naija:
Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles’ squad for Algeria game
Ozornwafor Replaces Injured Balogun For Algeria Vs Nigeria Friendly Naija Parrot:
Ozornwafor Replaces Injured Balogun For Algeria Vs Nigeria Friendly
Super Eagles coach makes last-minute change ahead of Algeria friendly - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Super Eagles coach makes last-minute change ahead of Algeria friendly - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 31 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info