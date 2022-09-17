Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo govt, PDP disagree over alleged voter’s list fraud
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Imo State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Saturday disagreed over the mastermind behind the alleged irregularities in the voter’s list in the state.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Imo govt, PDP disagree over alleged CVR fraud Peoples Gazette:
Imo govt, PDP disagree over alleged CVR fraud
247 U Reports:
Imo Govt., PDP disagree over alleged CVR fraud


   More Picks
1 We will act after studying court judgment nullifying our election - Zamfara PDP - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 "We are no longer together" Solomon Buchi claims he and his fiancée have split after he went viral for saying she's not the most beautiful nor intelligent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 UK Publishes Names Of Deceased Nigerians With Unclaimed Assets, Estates - The Will, 17 hours ago
4 Real Madrid star, Alaba, donates bio-degradable toilet to Ogun community - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
5 King Charles Bars Zimbabwe President From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Cites Human Rights Violations - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Aribo out as Peseiro invites 25 players for Algeria friendly - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Bereaved mother: How my daughter met killer Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 We’ve not sold any property in Lagos in last 2 years – NDLEA — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
9 Senate President condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s death - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Buni reacts as boat mishaps kill many in Yobe - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info