Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Serial Fraudster, Hushpuppi Apologises To Victims, Family Members Ahead Of Sentencing, Commends FBI For Arresting Him
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigeria’s serial internet fraudster facing trial in the United States of America, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has written to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), complimenting American authorities for arresting him and bringing him ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi Apologises To Victims, Family Members Ahead Of Sentencing, Commends FBI For Arresting Him Tori News:
Hushpuppi Apologises To Victims, Family Members Ahead Of Sentencing, Commends FBI For Arresting Him
Hushpuppi Apologises To Victims, Family Members Ahead Of Sentencing, Commends FBI For Arresting Him GQ Buzz:
Hushpuppi Apologises To Victims, Family Members Ahead Of Sentencing, Commends FBI For Arresting Him
Fraudster, Hushpuppi Apologizes To His Victims, Commends FBI For Arresting Him Kanyi Daily:
Fraudster, Hushpuppi Apologizes To His Victims, Commends FBI For Arresting Him


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 31 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info