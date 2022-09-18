Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Catholic Bishops Task INEC On Deployment Of Technology For 2023 Polls
Leadership  - As the 2023 general election draws closer, Catholic Bishops under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that technology is transparently deployed ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Catholic Bishops commend INEC over deployment of new technology Vanguard News:
Catholic Bishops commend INEC over deployment of new technology
2023: Catholic bishops task INEC on technology deployment Peoples Gazette:
2023: Catholic bishops task INEC on technology deployment
Catholic Bishops task INEC on technology deployment for 2023 polls News Diary Online:
Catholic Bishops task INEC on technology deployment for 2023 polls


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 32 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info