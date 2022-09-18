Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
How a Chinese man murdered his Nigerian girlfriend after she ended the relationship
News Wire NGR
- How a Chinese man murdered his Nigerian girlfriend after she ended the relationship
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Kano police investigate Chinese over girlfriend’s murder
PM News:
Why I murdered my girlfriend in Kano- Chinese national - P.M. News
Within Nigeria:
Despite spending heavily on her, she broke my heart – Chinese who killed Nigerian girlfriend in Kano reveals
More Picks
1
Nigerians react as Police PRO says "civilians have no right to retaliate against a slap from a police officer in uniform" -
Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Strike: ASUU urged to be responsible in its negotiations -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
3
Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
6
Man stabbed by wife's lesbian partner buried in Onitsha -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Katsina earmarks N1.5 billion to tackle insecurity - Official -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
8
We've played critical role in rescuing Nigeria's economy from total collapse - Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Jandor promoting lawlessness by visiting auctioned vehicles' owners: APC -
Peoples Gazette,
11 hours ago
10
Anambra abolishes wearing of short skirts in schools -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
