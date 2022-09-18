Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigera Vs Algeria: Nottingham Forest star replaces injured Onyekuru
News photo SoccerNet Nigeria  - The fleet-footed striker did not make the initial cut, but he has been handed a lifeline Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis wil replace Henry Onyekuru in Nigeria’s squad for the friendly against Algeria, after the latter sustained an injury in ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nottingham Forest’s Dennis replaces injured Onyekuru for Algeria Daily Post:
Nottingham Forest’s Dennis replaces injured Onyekuru for Algeria
Dennis Replaces Injured Onyekuru For Algeria Friendly Complete Sports:
Dennis Replaces Injured Onyekuru For Algeria Friendly
Nottingham Forest’s Dennis replaces injured Onyekuru for Algeria See Naija:
Nottingham Forest’s Dennis replaces injured Onyekuru for Algeria


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 33 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info