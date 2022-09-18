Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists Sahara Reporters - At least two persons have been killed as a cholera outbreak hit a facility where 'repentant' Boko Haram terrorists are being camped in Maiduguri, Borno State. Zuwaira Gambo, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development ...



News Credibility Score: 99%