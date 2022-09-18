Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour
News photo Vanguard News  - General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has cautioned ushers in his church to stop imposing head covering rules on ladies, stressing that persistent coverings causes heat in the hair and it will emit odour.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

