Pelosi condemns 'illegal' Azerbaijan attack on Armenia
News photo The Guardian  - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday condemned what she described as an "illegal" attack by Azerbaijan on Armenia that sparked the worst fighting since their 2020 war.

16 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigerians react as Police PRO says "civilians have no right to retaliate against a slap from a police officer in uniform" - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Strike: ASUU urged to be responsible in its negotiations - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Man stabbed by wife's lesbian partner buried in Onitsha - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Katsina earmarks N1.5 billion to tackle insecurity - Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 We've played critical role in rescuing Nigeria's economy from total collapse - Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Jandor promoting lawlessness by visiting auctioned vehicles' owners: APC - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
10 Anambra abolishes wearing of short skirts in schools - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
