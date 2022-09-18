Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'How My Abductors Almost Used Me For Ritual Purposes,' Osun Lawmaker’s Father Narrates Experience After Weeks In Kidnappers' Den
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Pa Muftau Lawal, the father of the member of Osun State House of Assembly representing Ede North State Constituency, Adewunmi Kofoworola Babajide, has narrated his experience in the hands of his abductors.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My abductors almost used me for ritual - Osun lawmaker Daily Post:
My abductors almost used me for ritual - Osun lawmaker's father
My Abductors Almost Used Me For Ritual – Osun Lawmaker’s Father Opens Up Tori News:
My Abductors Almost Used Me For Ritual – Osun Lawmaker’s Father Opens Up
My Abductors Almost Used Me For Ritual – Osun Lawmaker’s Father | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
My Abductors Almost Used Me For Ritual – Osun Lawmaker’s Father | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Prayers can end Nigeria’s insecurity – Northern governors - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Copyright Saga: "I spend a lot of money to not look like you" – Blaqbonez blasts Carter Efe for calling him jealous - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral - The Cable, 8 hours ago
5 Peseiro makes last-minute change to Super Eagles' squad for Algeria game - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
7 2023: You’ve reason to support APC, Tinubu tells North East supporters - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
8 Scores killed as military jets bombard Bello Turji's residence at Zamfara forest - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
9 Anger as Nigerians demand justice for Kano lady murdered by Chinese lover - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
10 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 34 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info