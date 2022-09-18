Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

15-year-old Nigeria-eligible player Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history
News photo SoccerNet Nigeria  - Ethan Nwaneri on Sunday became the youngest debutant in Premier League history when he made his Arsenal debut Nwaneri made his debut at 15 years and 181 days against Brentford and is the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League. He broke a 58- ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

