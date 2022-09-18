Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘No justification’ — south-west PDP publicity secretaries reject calls for Ayu’s resignation
The Cable  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretaries in the south-west have opposed the calls for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the party.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-West PDP Publicity Secretaries Reject Calls For Ayu’s Resignation Information Nigeria:
South-West PDP Publicity Secretaries Reject Calls For Ayu’s Resignation
‘No justification’ — south-west PDP publicity secretaries reject calls for Ayu’s resignation Nigerian Eye:
‘No justification’ — south-west PDP publicity secretaries reject calls for Ayu’s resignation
South-West PDP, Atiku Differ on Calls For Ayu’s Resignation The Will:
South-West PDP, Atiku Differ on Calls For Ayu’s Resignation


   More Picks
1 Nigerians react as Police PRO says "civilians have no right to retaliate against a slap from a police officer in uniform" - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Strike: ASUU urged to be responsible in its negotiations - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Man stabbed by wife's lesbian partner buried in Onitsha - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Katsina earmarks N1.5 billion to tackle insecurity - Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 We've played critical role in rescuing Nigeria's economy from total collapse - Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Jandor promoting lawlessness by visiting auctioned vehicles' owners: APC - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
10 Anambra abolishes wearing of short skirts in schools - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info