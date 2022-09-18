Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu, Loses Mum
Newsmakers  - Malik Yahya/ Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, AIG Ibrahim Magu (rtd), has announced the death of his mother, Hajja Bintu Jamarema. In a statement this afternoon, Magu said she died today in Maiduguri after a brief ...

14 hours ago
1 Nigerians react as Police PRO says "civilians have no right to retaliate against a slap from a police officer in uniform" - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Strike: ASUU urged to be responsible in its negotiations - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Man stabbed by wife's lesbian partner buried in Onitsha - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Katsina earmarks N1.5 billion to tackle insecurity - Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 We've played critical role in rescuing Nigeria's economy from total collapse - Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Jandor promoting lawlessness by visiting auctioned vehicles' owners: APC - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
10 Anambra abolishes wearing of short skirts in schools - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
