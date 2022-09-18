Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time
News photo Daily Post  - As President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for New York, United States, for ten days to attend the annual meeting of global leaders, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) at the same time the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is attending Queen ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Foreign Trips: Buhari, Osinbajo Under Fire For Leaving Nigeria Same Time Tori News:
Foreign Trips: Buhari, Osinbajo Under Fire For Leaving Nigeria Same Time
Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time Nigerian Eye:
Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time
Group bombs Buhari, Osinbajo for leaving Nigeria same time The News Guru:
Group bombs Buhari, Osinbajo for leaving Nigeria same time
Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time See Naija:
Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time
Buhari, Osinbajo Under Fire For Leaving Nigeria Same Time Edujandon:
Buhari, Osinbajo Under Fire For Leaving Nigeria Same Time


   More Picks
1 Nigerians react as Police PRO says "civilians have no right to retaliate against a slap from a police officer in uniform" - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Strike: ASUU urged to be responsible in its negotiations - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
3 Kumuyi to ushers: Stop imposing persistent head covering on ladies, it causes odour - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Deaths Recorded As Cholera Hits Camp Of 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Foreign trips: Buhari, Osinbajo under fire for leaving Nigeria same time - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Man stabbed by wife's lesbian partner buried in Onitsha - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Katsina earmarks N1.5 billion to tackle insecurity - Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 We've played critical role in rescuing Nigeria's economy from total collapse - Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Jandor promoting lawlessness by visiting auctioned vehicles' owners: APC - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
10 Anambra abolishes wearing of short skirts in schools - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info