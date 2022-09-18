Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Monza claim first Serie A win to end Juve’s unbeaten start
News photo The Guardian  - Monza won their first ever match in Serie A on Sunday after stunning 10-man Juventus 1-0 to pile more pressure on under-fire Massimiliano Allegri.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Serie A: Monza claim first win to end Juventus unbeaten start Daily Trust:
Serie A: Monza claim first win to end Juventus unbeaten start
Monza stun Juve for historic  Serie A win The Nation:
Monza stun Juve for historic  Serie A win
Monza stun Juventus to clinch first-ever Serie A win Ripples Nigeria:
Monza stun Juventus to clinch first-ever Serie A win
Monza Claim First Serie A Win To End Juve’s Unbeaten Start The Street Journal:
Monza Claim First Serie A Win To End Juve’s Unbeaten Start


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy finally exit BBNaija after 1 week of extended stay - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 21-year-old man chops off opponent's wrist for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Nasarawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges  ― Oshiomhole - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos PDP leaders affirm support for Makinde's call for Ayu's resignation - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Iwobi Named Man Of The Match In Everton’s Home Win Vs West Ham - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
9 15-year-old Nigeria-eligible player Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history - SoccerNet Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth: Thank you for speaking for our people – Yul Edochie tells Uju Anya - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info