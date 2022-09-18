Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length
News Wire NGR  - Anambra has banned the wearing of miniskirts as school uniforms in all schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, stated in Awka on Sunday that the announcement of the ban became necessary as schools resume on Monday.

34 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

