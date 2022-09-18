Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police confirm killing of 2 suspected kidnappers in C/River
News photo News Diary Online  - Ehigimetor Igbaugba The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed killing of two out of the three suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction of four clerics sometime in August. The Commission…

19 hours ago
