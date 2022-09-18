Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
You ‘ve no right to respond if a policeman in uniform slaps you - Force PRO tells Nigerians
Vanguard News
- You ‘ve no right to respond if a policeman in uniform slaps you - Force PRO tells Nigerians
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
You Have No Right To Respond If A Policeman Slaps You – Police PRO
Peoples Gazette:
Nigerians have no right to retaliate if assaulted by policemen: Spokesman
Nigerian Eye:
Police to Nigerians - "You‘ve no right to respond if a policeman in uniform slaps you"
The Eagle Online:
Force PRO to Nigerians: You‘ve no right to retaliate even if a policeman slaps you
Observers Times:
You’ve No Right To Respond If Policeman In Uniform Slaps You, Force PRO Tells Nigerians
Naija News:
Civilians Have No Right To Retaliate To Police Assault - Force PRO
