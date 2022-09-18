CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United Scale Through, Remo Stars Out

Both teams created a number of goal scoring chances in the game. Complete Sports - Kwara United zoomed into next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Niger Republic's AS Douanes at the Stade Seyni Kountche, Niamey on Sunday night.Both teams created a number of goal scoring chances in the game.



