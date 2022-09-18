Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

19 burnt beyond recognition in Abuja road accident
News photo Within Nigeria  - At least nineteen people have died in a ghastly road accident at Yangoji-Gwagwalada Road in the FCT. According to Dauda Biu, Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), eight others were injured in the Sunday auto crash.

