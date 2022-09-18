Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 poll: Atiku’s Economic Plan not different from SAP Policy, says Okechukwu
News photo The Guardian  - Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) says the economic plan developed by the former Vice President and candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is akin to foisting the controversial structural adjustment ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Atiku’s economic plan is SAP pocketbook – Okechukwu Business Day:
Atiku’s economic plan is SAP pocketbook – Okechukwu
2023 Poll: Atiku’s Economic Plan Not Different From SAP Policy, Says Okechukwu The Street Journal:
2023 Poll: Atiku’s Economic Plan Not Different From SAP Policy, Says Okechukwu
Atiku’s Economic Plan is SAP Pocketbook: VON DG News Verge:
Atiku’s Economic Plan is SAP Pocketbook: VON DG
Atiku’s Economic Plan is SAP Pocketbook: VON DG Sundiata Post:
Atiku’s Economic Plan is SAP Pocketbook: VON DG


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy finally exit BBNaija after 1 week of extended stay - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 21-year-old man chops off opponent's wrist for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Nasarawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges  ― Oshiomhole - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos PDP leaders affirm support for Makinde's call for Ayu's resignation - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Iwobi Named Man Of The Match In Everton’s Home Win Vs West Ham - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
9 15-year-old Nigeria-eligible player Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history - SoccerNet Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth: Thank you for speaking for our people – Yul Edochie tells Uju Anya - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info