BBNaija: Dotun evicted from reality show
Daily Post  - Dotun, housemate in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 7, has been evicted from the show. Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the Sunday live eviction show.

16 hours ago
