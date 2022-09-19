Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fitch upgrades FirstBank’s ratings to ‘B’ on improved asset quality
News photo The Guardian  - Fitch Ratings has upgraded FBN Holdings Plc’s (FBNH) and First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s (FBN) long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) from ‘B-’ to 'B' with stable outlooks.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fitch upgrades First Bank to ‘B’, outlook stable Vanguard News:
Fitch upgrades First Bank to ‘B’, outlook stable
Fitch Upgrades FBN Holdings, First Bank to ‘B’, Stable Outlook This Day:
Fitch Upgrades FBN Holdings, First Bank to ‘B’, Stable Outlook
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings to ‘B’; Outlook Stable Nigerian Tribune:
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings to ‘B’; Outlook Stable
Fitch Upgrades FirstBank’s Ratings To ‘B’ On Improved Asset Quality The Street Journal:
Fitch Upgrades FirstBank’s Ratings To ‘B’ On Improved Asset Quality
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings, First Bank of Nigeria to ‘B’ outlook stable The Eagle Online:
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings, First Bank of Nigeria to ‘B’ outlook stable
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings to ‘B’ outlook stable News Verge:
Fitch upgrades FBN Holdings to ‘B’ outlook stable


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Unknown Gunmen Are “100 Per Cent” Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra State, Says Soludo - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
5 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Hunter arrests man with human skull in Osun, hands him over to police - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 World leaders, foreign dignitaries present as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest - The Cable, 7 hours ago
9 Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info