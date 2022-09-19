Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unknown Gunmen Are “100 Per Cent” Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra State, Says Soludo
News photo Global Upfront  - Says "they are kidnappers and plain criminals and they indulge in these because it is lucrative"



The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has identified the unknown gunmen unleashing terror on the state as ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Attacks: All Gunmen Caught In Anambra Are Igbo, Says Soludo Channels Television:
Attacks: All Gunmen Caught In Anambra Are Igbo, Says Soludo
Unknown Gunmen Are Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra – Soludo Signal:
Unknown Gunmen Are Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra – Soludo
Governor Soludo reveals all unknown gunmen arrested in Anambra are Igbos The Street Journal:
Governor Soludo reveals all unknown gunmen arrested in Anambra are Igbos
All gunmen caught over attacks in Anambra are Igbo Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
All gunmen caught over attacks in Anambra are Igbo
Anambra people now identifying unknown gunmen – Governor Soludo Nigerian Eye:
Anambra people now identifying unknown gunmen – Governor Soludo
Gunmen Attacking South-Eastern States Are Igbos-Soludo News Break:
Gunmen Attacking South-Eastern States Are Igbos-Soludo
Anambra People Now Identifying Unknown Gunmen - Soludo The Nigeria Lawyer:
Anambra People Now Identifying Unknown Gunmen - Soludo
Unknown gunmen are Igbo, no criminal from other region invading Anambra – Soludo Within Nigeria:
Unknown gunmen are Igbo, no criminal from other region invading Anambra – Soludo
All Unknown Gunmen Caught In Anambra Are Igbo, Not Criminals From Other Region – Soludo Kanyi Daily:
All Unknown Gunmen Caught In Anambra Are Igbo, Not Criminals From Other Region – Soludo
Soludo Reveals How Anambra Govt Tackled ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Menace Mojidelano:
Soludo Reveals How Anambra Govt Tackled ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Menace
Gunmen Arrested In Anambra Are Igbos - Soludo Talk Glitz:
Gunmen Arrested In Anambra Are Igbos - Soludo
Unknown Gunmen In Anambra Are 100% Igbo, IPOB Has Distanced Themselves – Soludo Naija News:
Unknown Gunmen In Anambra Are 100% Igbo, IPOB Has Distanced Themselves – Soludo


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy finally exit BBNaija after 1 week of extended stay - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 21-year-old man chops off opponent's wrist for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Nasarawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges  ― Oshiomhole - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
7 Lagos PDP leaders affirm support for Makinde's call for Ayu's resignation - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Iwobi Named Man Of The Match In Everton’s Home Win Vs West Ham - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
9 15-year-old Nigeria-eligible player Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history - SoccerNet Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Queen Elizabeth: Thank you for speaking for our people – Yul Edochie tells Uju Anya - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info