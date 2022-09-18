Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A middle-aged woman was killed in an auto crash while chasing her husband and his alleged mistress in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Sunday.
It was gathered
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Woman dies in car crash while chasing husband, ‘side chick’
Daily Post:
Wife dies in accident chasing husband, side chic
Peoples Gazette:
Wife dies chasing husband with side chick in Calabar
Ripples Nigeria:
Jealous wife dies while chasing after husband, suspected ‘side chick’ in Calabar
Independent:
Woman Dies Pursuing Her Husband In Calabar
Prompt News:
Woman dies pursuing her husband and “side chick”
Pulse Nigeria:
Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar
News Wire NGR:
Woman dies pursuing her husband with 'side chick' in Calabar
The Street Journal:
Woman Dies Pursuing Her Husband In Calabar
PM News:
How Calabar woman died in 'car race' with husband over side chick - P.M. News
Naija News:
Calabar Woman Dies In Road Crash While Chasing Husband And Side-chick
Gist Reel:
Lady allegedly loses her life in a fatal accident while chasing after her husband and his side chic
Edujandon:
See More Photo of Mother of Three Who Died In Car Crash While Chasing Husband “Side-Chick”
The Genius Media:
UNBELIEVABLE!!! Wife Dies Pursuing Cheating Husband With Side-Chick In Calabar [PHOTO]
More Picks
1
Police arrest 8 suspected informants who supply ammunition, military uniforms and motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy finally exit BBNaija after 1 week of extended stay -
Legit,
17 hours ago
4
21-year-old man chops off opponent's wrist for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Nasarawa (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform, mandates knee length -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
6
2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges ― Oshiomhole -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
7
Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct -
News Diary Online,
5 hours ago
8
Iwobi Named Man Of The Match In Everton’s Home Win Vs West Ham -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
9
15-year-old Nigeria-eligible player Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Queen Elizabeth: Thank you for speaking for our people – Yul Edochie tells Uju Anya -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...