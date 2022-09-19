Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MRA sues NBC for refusing to disclose status of payment of licence fees by broadcasting stations in Nigeria
The Eagle Online  - MRA is asking the Court to declare the NBC’s failure to provide it with the information it requested a breach of its right of access to information as well as a flagrant violation of the FOI Act and to order the Commission to pay it N1 million as ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

MRA Sues NBC for refusing to disclose details of broadcasting stations’ license fees Premium Times:
MRA Sues NBC for refusing to disclose details of broadcasting stations’ license fees
MRA Sues NBC for Refusing to Disclose Status of Payment of Broadcasting License Fees Prompt News:
MRA Sues NBC for Refusing to Disclose Status of Payment of Broadcasting License Fees
MRA Sues NBC for Refusing to Disclose Status of Payment of License Fees by Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria News Diary Online:
MRA Sues NBC for Refusing to Disclose Status of Payment of License Fees by Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria
MRA Sues NBC For Refusing To Disclose Status Of Payment Of License Fees By Broadcasting Stations News Probe:
MRA Sues NBC For Refusing To Disclose Status Of Payment Of License Fees By Broadcasting Stations


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Unknown Gunmen Are “100 Per Cent” Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra State, Says Soludo - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
3 Doyin, Eloswag, and Chomzy finally exit BBNaija after 1 week of extended stay - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Three suspects transporting 18 pump action guns, 2,300 cartridges to Kaduna and Abuja arrested in Kogi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 21-year-old man chops off opponent's wrist for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Nasarawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari arrives New York for 77th UN General Assembly — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 14 hours ago
7 2023: Peter Obi lacks capacity to solve security challenges  ― Oshiomhole - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 Iwobi Named Man Of The Match In Everton’s Home Win Vs West Ham - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
9 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
10 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info