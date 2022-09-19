Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike
Channels Television  - Representatives is scheduled to meet with the Academic Staff Union of the University and other stakeholders in a bid to end the lingering strike embarked upon by the varsity lecturers.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Unknown Gunmen Are “100 Per Cent” Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra State, Says Soludo - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
3 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
5 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Hunter arrests man with human skull in Osun, hands him over to police - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
8 World leaders, foreign dignitaries present as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest - The Cable, 7 hours ago
9 Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
