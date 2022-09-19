21-year-old Nigerian Nicknamed ‘Murderer’, Chops Off Man’s Hand For Allegedly Insulting Girlfriend In Nasarawa Sahara Reporters - The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Usman Danladi, 21, for allegedly chopping off the hand of a 25-year-old man, Jibrin Abdullahi, in the Karu Local Government Area of the state. Nasarawa is in the North Central region of Nigeria.



News Credibility Score: 99%