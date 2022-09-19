Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Injured Musa may miss Super Eagles vs Algeria friendly
News photo Daily Post  - Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is doubtful for the team's friendly against Algeria as a result of injury.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Injured Musa, Chukwueze out of Algeria friendly The Punch:
Injured Musa, Chukwueze out of Algeria friendly
Ahmed Musa Injured, to Miss Algeria Friendly in Oran This Day:
Ahmed Musa Injured, to Miss Algeria Friendly in Oran
Awaziem Arrives Super Eagles Camp For Algeria Friendly Complete Sports:
Awaziem Arrives Super Eagles Camp For Algeria Friendly
OH NO! Ahmed Musa To Miss Super Eagles Big Clash Against Algeria Naija Loaded:
OH NO! Ahmed Musa To Miss Super Eagles Big Clash Against Algeria
Injury knocks out Ahmed Musa Algeria friendly The Sun:
Injury knocks out Ahmed Musa Algeria friendly
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to miss Nigeria's clash against Algeria
Ahmed Musa Picks Up Injury, Feared Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Game Against Algeria The Street Journal:
Ahmed Musa Picks Up Injury, Feared Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Game Against Algeria
Algeria Vs Nigeria: Chukwueze, Dennis Out; Saviour, Duru In Naija Parrot:
Algeria Vs Nigeria: Chukwueze, Dennis Out; Saviour, Duru In
Chukwueze, Dennis to miss Super Eagles friendly with Algeria Brila:
Chukwueze, Dennis to miss Super Eagles friendly with Algeria


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 19 hours ago
4 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
5 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
6 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info