Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom calls on PDP to address injustice meted out to Wike, others
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Samuel Ortom called on the national leadership of the PDP to address the injustices meted out to Nyesom Wike and other members of the party

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Injustice has been meted out to Wike, it must be addressed — Ortom Daily Trust:
Injustice has been meted out to Wike, it must be addressed — Ortom
2023: PDP has failed to address Wike Vanguard News:
2023: PDP has failed to address Wike's grievance – Ortom
Address injustice meted out to Wike, Ortom tells PDP leadership Peoples Gazette:
Address injustice meted out to Wike, Ortom tells PDP leadership
Injustice meted to Wike must be addressed —Gov Ortom Ripples Nigeria:
Injustice meted to Wike must be addressed —Gov Ortom
Injustice has been meted to my friend Wike - Ortom tells PDP The Herald:
Injustice has been meted to my friend Wike - Ortom tells PDP
Injustice meted out to Wike must be corrected: Gov. Ortom - P.M. News PM News:
Injustice meted out to Wike must be corrected: Gov. Ortom - P.M. News
Ortom asks PDP leaders to address injustice done to Wike... or else Pulse Nigeria:
Ortom asks PDP leaders to address injustice done to Wike... or else


   More Picks
1 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
7 ‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
8 I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 "Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info