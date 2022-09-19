Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Multiple flights rescheduled as students paralyse activities at Lagos airport
News photo Daily Trust  - Several flights have been rescheduled following the ongoing protest by students at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Several Flights Rescheduled As Protesting Nigerian Students Ground Lagos Airport Sahara Reporters:
Several Flights Rescheduled As Protesting Nigerian Students Ground Lagos Airport
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport The Punch:
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport
Flights Rescheduled As NANS Grounds Lagos Airport Tori News:
Flights Rescheduled As NANS Grounds Lagos Airport
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport The Eagle Online:
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport
Multiple Flights Rescheduled As Students Paralyse Activities At Lagos Airport The Nigeria Lawyer:
Multiple Flights Rescheduled As Students Paralyse Activities At Lagos Airport
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport Nigerian Eye:
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport Star News:
Flights rescheduled as NANS grounds Lagos airport


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
4 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
5 Hunter arrests man with human skull in Osun, hands him over to police - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
7 Multiple flights rescheduled as students paralyse activities at Lagos airport - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
9 World leaders, foreign dignitaries present as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest - The Cable, 12 hours ago
10 Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info