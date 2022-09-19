Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LASTMA impounds 40 trailers, tankers under flyover bridges at Costain, Iganmu
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Operatives of LASTMA, on Monday, impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks, and tankers under flyover bridges at Costain down to Iganmu

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos impounds 40 illegally parked trailers under Costain flyover bridge The Guardian:
Lagos impounds 40 illegally parked trailers under Costain flyover bridge
Lagos impounds 40 trucks for illegal parking The Punch:
Lagos impounds 40 trucks for illegal parking
40 Trailers Impounded Under Lagos Flyovers – LASTMA Channels Television:
40 Trailers Impounded Under Lagos Flyovers – LASTMA
Lagos impounds 40 trailers under flyover bridge at Costain, Iganmu The Eagle Online:
Lagos impounds 40 trailers under flyover bridge at Costain, Iganmu
Lagos impounds 40 trailers under bridges, to prosecute owners - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos impounds 40 trailers under bridges, to prosecute owners - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 19 hours ago
4 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
5 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
6 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info