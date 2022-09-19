Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Have Tremendous Respect For Queen Elizabeth, Says Obasanjo
Channels Television  -   As the remains of the late Queen Elizabeth II were interred in the United Kingdom, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo disclosed that he had tremendous respect for the late British monarch.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo: I had a perfect relationship with Queen Elizabeth II Daily Trust:
Obasanjo: I had a perfect relationship with Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was a great, perfect woman - Obasanjo Daily Post:
Queen Elizabeth II was a great, perfect woman - Obasanjo
Queen Elizabeth was personality with great human relations — Obasanjo Vanguard News:
Queen Elizabeth was personality with great human relations — Obasanjo
My Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II Was Perfect - Obasanjo Tori News:
My Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II Was Perfect - Obasanjo
Obasanjo opens up about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II Within Nigeria:
Obasanjo opens up about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 19 hours ago
4 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
5 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
6 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
7 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info