"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP
Legit  - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advised the PDP against ignoring his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, and his allies ahead of the 2023 elections.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

