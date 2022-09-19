Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Teacher bags 7-year jail term for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student
Prompt News
- An Ikeja Special Offences Court, on Monday, sentenced a 31-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, to seven years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 16-year-old student within a school premises.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Court jails teacher for sexually assaulting student
Peoples Gazette:
Teacher jailed seven years for sexually assaulting student
Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos teacher jailed seven years for sexually assaulting 16-yr-old student
The Eagle Online:
Teacher jailed seven years for sexually assaulting 16-year-old student
DNL Legal and Style:
Lagos Teacher Bags 7-Year Jail Term for Sexually Assaulting Student
More Picks
1
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
3
2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
5
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
7
‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry -
Nigerian Eye,
23 hours ago
8
I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate -
News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
10
"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP -
Legit,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...