Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah
News photo The Punch  - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has disclosed that he has paid almost N30 million as ransom.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’ve paid N30m ransom for my priests-Bishop Kukah The Nation:
I’ve paid N30m ransom for my priests-Bishop Kukah
I’ve paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah The Eagle Online:
I’ve paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah
I’ve Paid N30m Ransom For My Priests - Bishop Kukah The Nigeria Lawyer:
I’ve Paid N30m Ransom For My Priests - Bishop Kukah
I paid N30m ransom for my priests – Kukah Within Nigeria:
I paid N30m ransom for my priests – Kukah


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
4 Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
5 Hunter arrests man with human skull in Osun, hands him over to police - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
7 Multiple flights rescheduled as students paralyse activities at Lagos airport - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
9 World leaders, foreign dignitaries present as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest - The Cable, 12 hours ago
10 Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info