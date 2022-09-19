Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Queen’s casket has been lowered into the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel, where it will lie with her beloved husband Prince Philip after her crown, orb and sceptre were remo
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
CNN World:
Queen's coffin carried into St. George's Chapel for committal service
The Nation:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel
Daily Post:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel
Daily Trust:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
PM News:
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives St. George's Chapel for Committal Service - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel
News Verge:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Queen’s Coffin Lowered Into Royal Vault Of St George’s Chapel | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos)
The New Diplomat:
Elizabeth II, Husband-Philip Reunite Inside Royal Vault
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Britian's Queen Elizabeth II To Be Buried Today...
Naija News:
Items That May Be Buried With Queen Elizabeth II
More Picks
1
Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Unknown Gunmen Are “100 Per Cent” Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra State, Says Soludo -
Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
3
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike -
Channels Television,
13 hours ago
5
Shell schedules 200,000 bpd Bonga FPSO for Turnaround Maintenance in Oct -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
6
Hunter arrests man with human skull in Osun, hands him over to police -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
7
Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
8
World leaders, foreign dignitaries present as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
9
Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
"While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
