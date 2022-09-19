Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Queen Elizabeth ii (1926-2022): Osinbajo in London to attend monarch's funeral
TV360 Nigeria
- Queen Elizabeth ii (1926-2022): Osinbajo in London to attend monarch's funeral
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: VP Yemi Osinbajo Attends Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday.
The Nation:
PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Queen’s funeral
Legit:
King Harald V and other monarchs who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Cable:
VIDEO: @ProfOsinbajo attends funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in UK 🎥: @EkitiKetekan1
The Guardian:
Crowds jam London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Julia Blaise Blog:
Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo attends Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
More Picks
1
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
3
2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
5
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
7
‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry -
Nigerian Eye,
23 hours ago
8
I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate -
News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
10
"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP -
Legit,
21 hours ago
