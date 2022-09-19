Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I Will Use My Connection To Mobilise All Nigerian Youths To Work For Tinubu’s Victory – Yahaya Bello
News photo Naija News  - The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has promised to mobilize all youths in Nigeria to help in ensuring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes the next president of the country.
Speaking ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I Will Mobilise Nigerian Youths For Tinubu Channels Television:
2023: I Will Mobilise Nigerian Youths For Tinubu's Victory - Yahaya Bello
Channels Television:
The right way for Nigerian youths to go is to follow Bola Tinubu, according to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.  #CTVTweets #PoliticsToday
I Will Mobilise All Nigerian Youths To Work For Tinubu’s Victory - Yahaya Bello Naija Parrot:
I Will Mobilise All Nigerian Youths To Work For Tinubu’s Victory - Yahaya Bello
I Will Mobilise All Nigerian Youth To Work For Tinubu’s Victory, Says Gov Yahaya Bello. Nigeria Breaking News:
I Will Mobilise All Nigerian Youth To Work For Tinubu’s Victory, Says Gov Yahaya Bello.


   More Picks
1 Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 19 hours ago
4 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 12 hours ago
5 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
6 Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 "While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info