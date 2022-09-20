Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom Vanguard News - Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has said there was still no breathing space for communities in Southern Kaduna, as terrorists, jihadists, bandits and armed herdsmen have continued to plunder and wreak communities in the southern part of the state.



