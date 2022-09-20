Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom
News photo Vanguard News  - Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, has said there was still no breathing space for communities in Southern Kaduna, as terrorists, jihadists, bandits and armed herdsmen have continued to plunder and wreak communities in the southern part of the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill one, kidnap three farmers in Kaduna Linda Ikeji Blog:
Bandits kill one, kidnap three farmers in Kaduna
Bandits Kill 1, Kidnap 3 Farmers In Kaduna Leadership:
Bandits Kill 1, Kidnap 3 Farmers In Kaduna
Bandits kill one, abduct three farmers in Kaduna The Nation:
Bandits kill one, abduct three farmers in Kaduna
Bandits kill four, abduct 15 in Niger The Punch:
Bandits kill four, abduct 15 in Niger
Banditry: Four killed, eight abducted, fifteen injured in Niger Daily Post:
Banditry: Four killed, eight abducted, fifteen injured in Niger
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom; FG will review minimum wage, says Ngige | 5 Things That Should Matter Today YNaija:
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom; FG will review minimum wage, says Ngige | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Bandits Kill One, Abduct Three Farmers In Kaduna Tori News:
Bandits Kill One, Abduct Three Farmers In Kaduna
Gunmen Kill Four, Abduct Many Others In Niger Independent:
Gunmen Kill Four, Abduct Many Others In Niger
Bandits kidnap 60 worshippers in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom The Eagle Online:
Bandits kidnap 60 worshippers in Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom
SOKAPU Raises Alarm As Terrorists Abduct Over 45 Persons In Southern Kaduna Church, Demand N200 Million Ransom Global Upfront:
SOKAPU Raises Alarm As Terrorists Abduct Over 45 Persons In Southern Kaduna Church, Demand N200 Million Ransom


   More Picks
1 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
7 ‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
8 I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 "Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info