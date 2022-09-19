Post News
News at a Glance
Police parade ex-DSS officer, 9 suspects over bullion van robbery in Abia
Vanguard News
- A dismissed personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, Prosper Israel, along with nine other suspected robbers, were, yesterday, paraded by the Abia State Police Command, for robbery.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
How Abia police arrested bullion van robbery suspects
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Ex-DSS operative, nine others arrested for bullion van robbery in Abia
Naija Loaded:
How We Arrested Ex-DSS Officer, Other Suspects In N390 Million Bullion Van Robbery – Police
The Will:
Police Parade Ex-DSS Officer, Nine Suspects Over Bullion Van Robbery In Abia
Naija Parrot:
Ex-DSS operative, nine others arrested for bullion van robbery in Abia
Core TV News:
Ex-DSS Officer, nine others arrested over bullion van robbery in Abia - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
2
Kanu reportedly suffers intestine disorder after almost 15 months in DSS custody -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
3
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
4
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
5
Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
6
Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round -
TechPoint Africa,
11 hours ago
7
2023: Court Nullifies Kebbi PDP Rep Candidate Election -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
8
Young Nigerians want Tinubu to be president – APC youth leader -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Algeria Friendly: 18 players hit camp as Musa, Chukwueze get replacements -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
10
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
